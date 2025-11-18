Iran sees spike in domestic gas consumption
Iran’s gas consumption rose by 1.7 percent last week, reaching 5.23 billion cubic meters (bcm) compared to 5.15 bcm the previous week. Thermal power plants used 1.32 bcm, while industrial enterprises consumed 1.19 bcm. Households, commercial facilities, and small businesses collectively used 2.72 bcm during the week of November 8–14, 2025.
