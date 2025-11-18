Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 18, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 10 currencies went up, while 34 currencies fell compared to November 17.

The official rate for $1 stood at 596,068 rials, while one euro is valued at 691,345 rials. On November 17, the euro was priced at 692,427 rials.

Currency Rial on November 18 Rial on November 17 1 US dollar USD 596,068 596,142 1 British pound GBP 785,488 785,525 1 Swiss franc CHF 749,231 750,371 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,042 63,080 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,126 59,079 1 Danish krone DKK 92,568 92,778 1 Indian rupee INR 6,728 6,722 1 UAE Dirham AED 162,306 162,326 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,942,251 1,943,783 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 211,318 212,343 100 Japanese yen JPY 384,081 385,681 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,680 76,699 1 Omani rial OMR 1,548,590 1,552,135 1 Canadian dollar CAD 424,864 425,005 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,135 338,626 1 South African rand ZAR 34,859 34,892 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,086 14,110 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,340 7,374 1 Qatari riyal QAR 163,755 163,775 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,491 45,507 1 Syrian pound SYP 54 54 1 Australian dollar AUD 388,338 389,374 1 Saudi riyal SAR 158,951 158,971 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,585,287 1,585,279 1 Singapore dollar SGD 457,778 459,279 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 487,365 487,324 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,418 19,509 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 284 284 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 420,296 419,933 1 Libyan dinar LYD 109,330 109,196 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,861 83,981 100 Thai baht THB 1,838,692 1,839,641 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 143,632 144,250 1,000 South Korean won KRW 408,258 411,260 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 840,717 840,821 1 euro EUR 691,345 692,427 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 114,151 113,971 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,354 220,369 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,605 35,670 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,990 8,987 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,547 174,879 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 350,628 350,478 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,010,586 1,009,471 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,505 64,251 1 Turkmen manat TMT 169,998 170,014 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,525 2,537

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 853,395 rials and $1 costs 735,786 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 828,539 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 714,355 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.09-1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

