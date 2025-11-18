Kazakhstan, Estonia talk plans for collaborative heat exchange manufacturing facility

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. Kazakhstan is in discussions with Estonia about the potential creation of a joint engineering and manufacturing facility in the country for the production of heat exchange equipment, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The initiative was presented by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Sanjar Zharkeshov, during a meeting with Vadim Martynov, CEO of Estonian company Tallinna Masinatehas OÜ.

The proposed plant will be dedicated to the production of air-cooled units and shell-and-tube heat exchangers.

Tallinna Masinatehas OÜ is a leading engineering firm in Estonia, specializing in the manufacturing of heat exchange equipment for the Baltic and Northern European regions. The company is renowned for designing and producing high-pressure equipment, including products crafted from specialized grades of steel.

This meeting is part of the official state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Kazakhstan, which includes a business delegation comprising 40 companies from various sectors, such as logistics, transit, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, and education.

During his meeting with Karis, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that since 2005, Estonia’s direct investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded $128 million. Today, over 80 Estonian companies operate successfully in Kazakhstan, including in logistics (CF&S Kazakhstan LLP), postal services (Omniva), and digital services (Bolt).