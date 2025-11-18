Caspian Sea plays pivotal role at intersection of key global corridors - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ The Caspian Sea is a natural junction of the North-South and the East-West International Transport Corridors, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran and Special Representative of Iran for the Caspian Sea, Kazem Gharibabadi, said at the International Forum of Caspian Littoral States in Rasht, Iran, Trend reports.

According to him, by increasing the opportunities in the Caspian Sea, developing coordination in the field of logistics and transport infrastructure, it's possible to increase the share of the Caspian Sea in international trade and turn the existing corridors into sustainable and competitive routes.

Gharibabadi also said that the rich oil and gas reserves of the Caspian Sea have created potential for the development of economic, scientific, industrial, and infrastructure. By regulating joint projects and creating mutual investment opportunities, this potential can be converted into the welfare of the population of the region.

“Iran proposes the establishment of joint free trade zones with the Caspian littoral states. These zones can be a link between local and national economic ties and a useful and transparent base for companies and investors,” he noted.

The deputy minister added that environmental protection in the Caspian Sea is a condition for the continuation of fishing, tourism, energy, and transit. Security and sustainable development are conditions for long-term economic development. Coastal management bodies can create a joint mechanism to combat climate change and marine pollution, manage natural disasters, and protect the Caspian ecosystem by exchanging experiences.

Meanwhile, a two-day forum of Caspian littoral countries began today in Rasht city, Gilan Province, located in northern Iran.

