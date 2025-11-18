Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy hosts key meeting for Green Corridor Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy hosted a general meeting of representatives of the participants of the Green Corridor Union LLC – Azerenergy JSC, Kazakhstan Electric Grid Management Company JSC, and National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan OJSC, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov emphasized the importance of the Azerbaijan-Central Asia Green Energy Corridor project, noting that this project takes cooperation between countries to a new level. In this context, it was noted that the successful activities of the Green Corridor Union LLC are of particular importance.

In the course of the meeting, the participants agreed to appoint Tural Aliyev as the new CEO of Green Corridor Union LLC and to increase the company's authorized capital. In addition, issues related to attracting a consulting company to implement the technical and economic feasibility study of the project and other organizational issues were discussed.

Following the meeting, the relevant documents on the decisions taken were signed.