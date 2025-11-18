Chinese firm signs on to Middle Corridor development project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. The agreement on the accession of Chinese railways through China Railway Container Transport (CRCT) to the joint venture of Kazakh, Azerbaijani, and Georgian railways Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. has been signed, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ).

The signing took place during the 2nd China-Europe Railway International Cooperation Forum in Xi'an.

Speaking at the forum, Chairman of the Board of KTZ Talgat Aldybergenov emphasized that the leaders of Kazakhstan and China attach great importance to the development of the route.

He added that earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of China Xi Jinping noted in their speeches the strengthening of ties along the China-Central Asia-Europe route, which is in line with the common strategic interests of the states and opens up new opportunities for sustainable trade and growth.

Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd is a joint venture established by the railway companies of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan to develop and improve the efficiency of transit transportation along the Middle Corridor.