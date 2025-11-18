Uzbekistan and Slovenia set sights on high-value industrial ventures

The issues were underscored during a roundtable discussion held
in Ljubljana, where Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of
Investment, Industry and Trade, engaged with representatives from
Slovenia’s geology and mineral resources sector.
During the meeting, the parties highlighted the ongoing reforms
aimed at enhancing the investment climate, notably the revised
Subsoil Code, which improves procedural transparency while
introducing modern environmental and safety standards.
The significant potential of Uzbekistan’s rare-earth elements,
which are in high demand for industrial manufacturing and green
energy technologies, was also emphasized. In this context, several
promising investment projects in this sector were presented to
Slovenian companies.
Minister Kudratov expressed confidence that Slovenia’s
technological expertise, coupled with Uzbekistan’s abundant
resource base, would pave the way for the establishment of
sustainable supply chains and foster greater industrial
collaboration.
Additionally, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Slovenia has
seen a threefold increase in recent years. The two parties have set
a target to raise trade volume to 500 million euros in the initial
phase, through diversifying the product range and advancing import
substitution initiatives.