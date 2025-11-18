Uzbekistan and Slovenia set sights on high-value industrial ventures

The issues were underscored during a roundtable discussion held in Ljubljana, where Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, engaged with representatives from Slovenia’s geology and mineral resources sector.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing the investment climate, notably the revised Subsoil Code, which improves procedural transparency while introducing modern environmental and safety standards.

The significant potential of Uzbekistan’s rare-earth elements, which are in high demand for industrial manufacturing and green energy technologies, was also emphasized. In this context, several promising investment projects in this sector were presented to Slovenian companies.

Minister Kudratov expressed confidence that Slovenia’s technological expertise, coupled with Uzbekistan’s abundant resource base, would pave the way for the establishment of sustainable supply chains and foster greater industrial collaboration.

Additionally, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Slovenia has seen a threefold increase in recent years. The two parties have set a target to raise trade volume to 500 million euros in the initial phase, through diversifying the product range and advancing import substitution initiatives.