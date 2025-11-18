Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.01, or 0.01 percent, on November 17 from the previous level, coming in at $67.93 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.07, or 0.1 percent, to $65.72 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.05, or 0.1 percent, to $52.13 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $0.03, or 0.05 percent, to $63.66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel