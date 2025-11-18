Azerbaijan spills beans on cargo traffic via its transport corridors in 9M2025

From January through September 2025, Azerbaijan transported 10.556 million tons by rail, 8.009 million tons by road, and 5.590 million tons by sea. The East-West corridor handled 12.615 million tons. Transit made up 46 percent of rail, 41.9 percent of road, and 94.7 percent of sea shipments.

