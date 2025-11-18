Coordination Headquarters members review reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ As part of their visit to Zangilan, members of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner toured several key sites in the city, including the Zangilan City Mosque, the residential complex, and school and kindergarten buildings, Trend reports.

In addition, the delegation inspected ongoing works at the Zangilan Hotel Complex.

The visit of the Coordination Headquarters members continues.

The Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was established by Order No. 2303 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020. The Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, is the head of the Coordination Headquarters.

A total of 12 working groups—The Return Issues of the Population to the Liberated Territories, Social Protection Issues of the Families of Martyrs and War Participants, Issues on Science, Education, and Culture, Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance Issues, Military-Civilian Coordination Issues, Transport, Communications, and High Technologies Issues, Urban Planning Issues, Environmental Protection Issues, Economic Issues, Energy Supply Issues, Efficient Use of Agricultural Lands and Development of Competitive Agricultural Production Issues, as well as Communications Issues—operate within the framework of the Interdepartmental Center.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel