Türkiye hosts key meeting for Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentary delegations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ A bilateral meeting was held between the parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 18 within the framework of the 23rd Autumn Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) in Türkiye's Istanbul, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting was held pursuant to the agreement reached during discussions between the chairpersons of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments in Geneva on October 21, 2025.

Throughout the talks, participants emphasized the constructive role of the Washington summit, reviewed the agreements reached, and discussed the forthcoming steps to bolster peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Special attention was given to the pivotal support offered by the parliaments of both countries in advancing this process.

The dialogue also explored the significance of parliamentary involvement in confidence-building initiatives between the two nations, highlighting the need for continued constructive engagement among lawmakers within the framework of international organizations.

