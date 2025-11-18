Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal key to advancing strategic transport projects - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Strengthening peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will create conditions for the implementation of strategic transport initiatives, including the TRIPP project (The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), Senior Director of the Eurasian Security and Prosperity Portfolio at the New Lines Institute, Kamran Bokhari, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Bokhari noted that the balance of power in the region has shifted, and today, a political settlement is becoming the key factor in transforming the South Caucasus into a stable and viable transit route.

"Consolidating peace between Baku and Yerevan opens the possibility of transforming the South Caucasus into a fully-fledged east-west corridor. Without sustainable peace, it is impossible to ensure the normal functioning of trans-Caspian logistics and the entire infrastructure of the Middle Corridor," he said.

According to him, Washington, by supporting the development of TRIPP after the August 8 meeting, demonstrated its interest in the long-term stability and connectivity of the region.

"TRIPP could become an important element of American strategy in Eurasia, but its implementation is only possible with a lasting peace. The same applies to the Middle Corridor: without security in the area between eastern Armenia, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Türkiye, its potential remains limited," the analyst added.

