Azerbaijan rakes in bigger profits from gas exports in 10M2025
Azerbaijan exported 20.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first ten months of the year. These gas exports brought in $7.4 billion in revenue. Natural gas accounted for 34.28 percent of the country’s total exports during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy