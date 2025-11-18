Azerbaijani delegation is on visit to U.S. (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The delegation, which includes members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samad Seyidov, Anatoly Rafailov, Nigar Arpadarai, Tural Ganjaliyev, Acting Head of the Department for Cooperation with International Human Rights Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jala Ibrahimova, Head of Department at the Center for Analysis of International Relations Vasif Huseynov, and Chairman of the Sephardic Jewish Religious Community of Baku Rabbi Zamir Isayev, is on a visit to the United States, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to hold meetings with members of both chambers of the U.S. Congress, officials of the U.S. administration, representatives of leading think tanks and Jewish organizations, as well as to provide information about recent developments in our region, the positive dynamics observed in Azerbaijan–U.S. bilateral relations, and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On November 17, the delegation began its work. The first meeting was held with Sarah Rosnick, Chief of Staff to U.S. Congressman Jim Baird, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Later, the delegation participated in a roundtable attended by representatives of several leading U.S. Jewish organizations, think tanks, and congressional aides.

During the meetings, members of the delegation presented information on ongoing processes in the South Caucasus, the revitalization of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations following the Washington Summit on August 8, as well as the repeal of Section 907 and a number of other issues.

In the following days, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings at the U.S. Department of State, with members of both chambers of the U.S. Congress, and with representatives of think tanks. The visit will continue until November 21.