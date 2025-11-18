President of Iran set to visit Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the next month, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said at the International Forum of Caspian States, held on November 18 in Rast, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian president has very good relations with the leaders of the Caspian states.

Araghchi said that the Iranian president also made an important visit to Azerbaijan. Pezeshkian also visited Russia.

Meanwhile, the two-day forum of Caspian states began today in the city of Rasht in the province of Gilan in northern Iran.