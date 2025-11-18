Azerbaijan lists top RON-92 gasoline trade partners for 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Azerbaijan exported a total of 6,400 tons of motor gasoline, characterized by an octane rating of less than 95 and a lead content not exceeding 0.013 g/l, commonly referred to as RON-92, to three countries: Afghanistan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Trend reports via the State Statistical Committee.

The data reveals that the total value of these exports exceeded $4 million, with no recorded exports of RON-92 gasoline in the corresponding period last year.

During the reporting period, exports consisted of 2,298 tons valued at $1.63 million to Afghanistan, 1,093 tons worth $804,000 to Georgia, and 3,065 tons amounting to $1.65 million sent to Türkiye.

Countries that purchased Azerbaijan’s RON-92 gasoline in the first nine months of 2025:

Country Volume (tons) Value (USD) Afghanistan 2297,68 $1.63 million Georgia 1093,57 $804,000 Türkiye 3065,74 $1.65 million

Additionally, Azerbaijan imported 83,000 tons of RON-92 motor gasoline from January through September 2025, with a lead content not exceeding 0.013 g/l and an octane rating below 95, valued at $64.3 million from three countries.

The data shows that imports decreased compared with the same period last year, falling by 4,800 tons (or 5.4 percent) in volume and by $13.3 million (or 17.1 percent) in value.

Countries that supplied RON-92 gasoline to Azerbaijan in the first nine months of 2025:

Country Volume (tons) Value (USD) Belarus 14496,86 $12.6 million Russia 64834,47 $48.8 million Romania 3670,04 $2.97 million

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 1.081 million tons of motor gasoline from January through September 2025, marking a 1 percent increase, or roughly 10,800 tons, compared with the same period in 2024 (1.07 million tons).

As of October 1, 2025, the country’s reserves of finished motor gasoline stood at 62,200 tons. Overall, the total value of oil product output during the reporting period reached 4.04 billion manat ($2.3 billion), up 0.4 percent from the previous year.