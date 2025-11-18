Uzbekistan reports strong growth in foreign enterprises over five years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 18. As of November 1, 2025, a total of 17,595 enterprises with foreign investment were operating in Uzbekistan—nearly 1.9 times more than five years ago, Trend reports, citing the country’s Statistics Committee.

The data from the committee shows that 4,204 of them are joint ventures, while 13,391 are fully foreign-owned enterprises.

Top 10 countries by number of enterprises with foreign investment in Uzbekistan:

• China - 4,731

• Russia - 3,177

• Türkiye - 2,090

• Kazakhstan - 1,185

• South Korea - 683

• Afghanistan - 636

• UAE - 396

• Tajikistan - 379

• India - 356

• USA -328

Of late, Uzbekistan has passed several laws to regulate foreign investments, notably the Law on Investments and Investment Activities. Investors can convert and repatriate profits easier in Uzbekistan due to its massive foreign exchange liberalization. This increases investment liquidity and lowers currency risks.