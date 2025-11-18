Washington deals set benchmarks for advancing Baku-Yerevan peace process - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ The Washington agreements and joint declarations provide clear guidelines for further steps in the implementation of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, strengthening stability and creating strategic advantages for the region, Farhad Mammadov, founder and director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus (CSSC), said at the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that US involvement in mediating between Baku and Yerevan and participating in the implementation of the joint declaration paves the way for the full implementation of the key outcomes of the 2020 war: the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the establishment of sustainable peace, the normalization of bilateral relations, and the opening of regional communications.

“These processes create unique opportunities for the US to assert its influence in the new regional order and participate in the creation of a stable and secure architecture in the South Caucasus,” Mammadov stressed.

On August 8 in Washington, with the participation of the U.S. president, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.

