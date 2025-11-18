Lithuania launches first Baltic pilot of reflective road barrier paint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. “Via Lietuva,” together with its partners, has completed a pilot project on the A1 motorway, where an innovation was tested for the first time in the Baltic States: reflective paint with glass beads applied directly to road barriers, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania.

The solution is designed to improve visibility during nighttime driving as well as in rain, snow, or fog, particularly in areas where road curves are more complex and standard markings are harder to see.

According to data from the Transport Competence Agency, visibility challenges while driving are directly linked to road safety. In 2023, 31 percent of traffic incidents on the TEN-T road network occurred during nighttime or low-light conditions. These figures highlight the need for effective measures that improve driver orientation on the road.

“Difficult weather conditions and poor visibility can instantly turn into a dangerous challenge, and mistakes can cost lives. Drivers must feel safe in all conditions, which is why we are introducing innovative solutions that help them navigate hazardous sections, reduce accident risks, and ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely,” said Minister of Transport Juras Taminskas.

The pilot, carried out in September, covered two sections of the A1 near the Gynia Bridge and the Babtai overpass—areas where drivers often experience reduced visibility due to road geometry and weather conditions.

“Our goal is to ensure sufficient visibility even in the most challenging road sections. Simple, effective, and innovative solutions contribute significantly to road safety. This pilot project will help assess whether the technology could be used more broadly,” said Martynas Gedaminskas, Director General of Via Lietuva.

At the Gynia Bridge, 508 meters of middle and right-side barriers were coated with the reflective material between 121.117 km and 120.861 km, where narrowing segments and slopes reduce the effectiveness of traditional reflectors in wet weather. After the Babtai overpass, 1,295 meters of the middle barrier were treated between 120.10 km and 118.805 km, an unlit curve where many accidents have been linked to poor visibility during nighttime.

The innovation uses reflective paint with micro glass beads developed by the French company Solosar. The coating redirects vehicle headlight beams back toward the driver’s line of vision, making road edges more visible even in rain, fog, or low-light conditions. The technology enhances visual guidance in locations where traditional reflectors or markings lose effectiveness—such as curves, narrowing lanes, and bridge segments.

Specialized equipment from Solosar was used to apply the coating, with painting work carried out by the company’s French team. Local partner UAB “Gatas” ensured workplace safety during the project.

“We are pleased to contribute to a solution that genuinely improves visibility in challenging areas. This technology gives drivers a clearer view of the road where standard markings are less effective,” said Šarūnas Sartanavičius, Head of the Horizontal Marking Division at UAB Gatas.

Solosar’s reflective coating is already used in more than 15 countries, including France, Belgium, and Switzerland, as well as in several Middle Eastern regions such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. In these locations, the material is applied in similar environments—curves, bridges, narrowing segments, and other low-visibility areas. International practice shows that such solutions help drivers better recognize road trajectories, especially at night or in difficult weather.

With the innovation now installed on the A1 Vilnius–Kaunas–Klaipėda motorway, drivers are invited to complete a survey and share their impressions of the visibility and clarity of the treated segments. The feedback will be used to evaluate the coating’s effectiveness under real conditions.

“Via Lietuva” manages more than 21,000 km of state roads, over 1,500 bridges, overpasses, and tunnels, as well as more than 2,000 km of pedestrian and bicycle paths.

