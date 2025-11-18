Montenegro, UN discuss key priorities for governance and reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Montenegro and the United Nations discuss key priorities for governance and reforms, Trend reports citing the Montenegrin government website.

This was stated during the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Montenegro, Filip Ivanović, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Montenegro, Caroline Tisso.

Ivanović congratulated Tisso on her appointment and welcomed her to Montenegro, expressing confidence that cooperation with the United Nations would continue to develop within a strong, partnership-based, and effective framework. He emphasized that the existing cooperation has been of particular importance for Montenegro’s foreign policy, especially in the context of the country’s European path.

During the discussion, the importance of the work of UN bodies and agencies present in Montenegro was highlighted, particularly in the areas of sustainable development, climate policy, migration policy, social cohesion, and strengthening capacities for democratic governance. Ivanović stressed that Montenegro’s long-standing cooperation with the UN system, especially regarding the achievement of sustainable development goals, complements the European integration process and represents an important support for the country’s reform efforts.

Resident Coordinator Tisso congratulated Montenegro on the results of the latest European Commission Report, in which the country was recognized as the highest-ranked candidate for EU membership.

Tisso and Ivanović agreed that Montenegro is already clearly positioned as an active UN member, which provides additional potential for strengthening the country’s role in multilateral processes.

The interlocutors expressed their readiness to work jointly to deepen cooperation and further enhance it in line with Montenegro’s development priorities and the United Nations’ mandate.