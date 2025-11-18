Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Horovlu

Society Materials 18 November 2025 08:01 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

Families returning to the village of Horovlu previously lived temporarily in various regions of the country, primarily in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

