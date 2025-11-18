President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Latvia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Latvia - the Independence Day, and convey my best wishes.

The Azerbaijan-Latvia relations enjoy good traditions. The historical ties between our peoples, the current high level of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia provide significant opportunities for expanding fruitful cooperation between our countries across various fields.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the traditional ties of friendship between our countries and to fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of Latvia," the letter reads.