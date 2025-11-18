Croatia, Slovenia expand non-commissioned officer training collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. As part of international military cooperation, a Croatian delegation from the Non-Commissioned Officer School “Damir Tomljanović Gavran” visited the Non-Commissioned Officer Training and Education Center of the Slovenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Croatian Defense Ministry.

The delegation, led by Commander Brigadier Stjepan Krešić, stayed in Maribor and Novo Mesto.

The Commander of the Slovenian Armed Forces NCO Training and Education Center, Colonel Peter Jazbinšek, presented the mission and tasks of the Center, which includes the Slovenian Armed Forces NCO School.

The commanders of the NCO schools expressed satisfaction with the cooperation so far and announced joint activities in the training and education of non-commissioned officers.

The visit continues a long-standing bilateral cooperation between the two schools, with the aim of exchanging experiences and enhancing NCO training through joint activities.