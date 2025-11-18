Middle Corridor dev't creates new trade, investment options in S. Caucasus - John Herbst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The development of the Middle Corridor, connecting Central Asia with Europe via the South Caucasus, opens up new opportunities for trade, investment, and strengthening regional stability, the former US ambassador to Uzbekistan and Ukraine and director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Policy Center, John E. Herbst, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the First Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum in Baku.

Herbst noted that US participation in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia has advanced the implementation of this strategic transport route. “The Middle Corridor could become a driver of trade and investment for Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye, and regional partners,” he stressed.

According to him, US control over the implementation of the corridor creates conditions for the safe and stable functioning of the route, which opens up long-term prospects for economic and transport cooperation in the region.