Azerbaijan’s role in Central Asia ushers in fresh chapter for regional co-op - Atlantic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ The expansion of the C5+1 format and the inclusion of Azerbaijan in the new regional cooperation architecture will be an important strategic event for both Central Asia and the South Caucasus, former U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Ukraine, Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, John Herbst, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Herbst recalled that two weeks ago, the first-ever US-Central Asia presidential summit (C5+1) took place in Washington, and a week later, in Tashkent, five Central Asian countries agreed to allow Azerbaijan to join the format of consultative meetings of heads of state as a full participant.

"This is a significant step that strengthens regional ties and opens a new chapter in cooperation," he noted.

He added that the U.S. administration's interest in Central Asia today coincides with its growing attention to the South Caucasus, making the future emergence of the C6+1 format logical and timely.

He also announced that the Atlantic Council intends to institutionalize the format of expert meetings, which will be held in parallel with the annual C5/C6+1 policy meetings.

"We have already begun this work: the first analytical conference was held in Washington the day after the C5+1 summit. And we plan to hold such events every time the C6+1 countries gather at the senior leadership level," he said.

Herbst added that Azerbaijan's participation in the future format creates new opportunities for deepening political and expert interaction between the U.S., Baku, and the countries of Central Asia.

