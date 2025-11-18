Lithuania’s FM heads to Berlin for high-level meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys will pay a working visit to Berlin on November 18–19, Trend reports via the Lithuanian MFA.

During his visit, the minister is scheduled to meet with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss bilateral cooperation and address a range of security and defense priorities.

Minister Budrys will also participate in the Berlin Security Conference, where he is set to speak on a high-level panel titled “The North: From the Baltic States to the Arctic Circle – Threats, Risks, and Mitigation.”

In addition, while in Berlin, the foreign minister will hold discussions with Günter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor, as well as engage with representatives from Germany’s leading policy think tanks.