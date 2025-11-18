Access to nearly 30 additional electronic tax services has been enabled through SİMA İmza

As part of the cooperation between “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, and the State Tax Service, the integration of the new-generation digital signature “SİMA” into the Internet Tax Administration portal is being successfully implemented.

Within the current integration framework, nearly 30 additional electronic tax services have become accessible through the “SİMA İmza.” These services include changing the registration and accounting details of a legal entity, terminating the activities of a legal entity’s branch or representative office, submitting applications regarding the taxpayer’s debtor and creditor liabilities, requesting statements from personal accounts, electronic purchase acts, and many others.

As a result of the latest integration, the number of tax services accessible via “SİMA İmza” has exceeded 100. Now, taxpayers can log in to the Internet Tax Administration portal using “SİMA İmza” and sign relevant documents with “SİMA İmza’s” facial recognition technology.

To do this, users simply need to select “SİMA İmza” as the login method on the new.e-taxes.gov.az website and scan the provided QR code through the “SİMA İmza” mobile application.

It should be noted that taxpayers currently have the opportunity to obtain the SİMA digital signature completely free of charge. By entering the promo code 6AYPULSUZ when obtaining an entrepreneur or legal entity signature certificate in the mobile app, users can benefit from the solution free of subscription fees for six months.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA, a new-generation digital signature, was developed in 2022 by AzInTelecom, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. Today, number of SİMA İmza downloads has exceeded five million.

With SİMA, there’s no need to visit a service center or use any physical device. Simply download the “SİMA İmza” app to your smartphone and complete the registration process wherever you are.