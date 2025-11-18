Iran's Rasht rolls out Caspian Sea Littoral States Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ A two-day international forum of Caspian littoral states has started today in Rasht, Gilan Province, northern Iran, Trend reports.

The forum, held under the motto "Caspian: Bridge of Friendship and Regional Development", is attended by representatives of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The forum is attended by officials from five Iranian provinces (Gilan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan), the Astrakhan region, Dagestan, and Kalmykia Republic of Russia, two Azerbaijani districts (Lankaran and Neftchala), Kazakhstan's Mangistau province, and Turkmenistan's Balkan province.

Ambassadors of the aforementioned countries are also special guests of the forum.

The Caspian 2025 exhibition is being held as part of the forum from November 18 through 21. About 25 companies from Russia and Kazakhstan are taking part in the exhibition.

