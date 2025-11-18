S. Caucasus becomes strategic hub for investment and transport - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The South Caucasus is becoming a strategic hub for international investment, energy, and transportation, and the US and the EU are actively supporting regional stability and the development of the Middle Corridor, senior research fellow for Eurasia at The Central Asia-Caucasus Institute (CACI), John DiPirro said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the First Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum in Baku.

DiPirro stressed that a comprehensive approach is needed to create a more predictable architecture in the region. He noted the strategic role of the South Caucasus as a bridge between Europe and Asia and its key importance for the Middle Corridor.

“We see concrete steps that demonstrate the US's increased interest in a stable and more viable architecture in the South Caucasus and the development of the Middle Corridor,” DiPirro said.

The expert also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Azerbaijan as regional players with high economic and strategic stability. According to him, Armenia's reduced dependence on Russia, the normalization of relations with Türkiye, and the long-term peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan open up opportunities for expanding trade, diversifying energy, and strengthening transport infrastructure.