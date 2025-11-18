Commission-free stock purchases until end of November

Stepping into the world of investment has never been more profitable or convenient. Yelo invest is launching a special Black Friday campaign for its users! Until the end of November 2025, all stock and ETF purchase transactions (for securities priced above 10 USD) can be made completely commission-free. The offer applies to both market and limit orders.



What is Yelo invest?



Online investing has become part of everyday life. Connecting to financial markets, managing your portfolio, and earning additional income is now easier than ever, from anywhere in the world and at any time. Yelo Bank brings this advantage to its customers through Yelo invest, a fully online investment platform developed in partnership with Unicapital Investment Company.



With Yelo invest, owning shares and ETFs of leading US companies, managing your portfolio, and tracking dividends is simple thanks to an intuitive interface. Registration is fast and fully online — no branch visit required. All documentation can be completed directly in the Yelo App using a SIMA digital signature.



The platform is designed for both beginners and experienced investors. Users enjoy up to 16 hours of trading per day: in addition to regular market hours, transactions can also be made during pre-market and after-market sessions. Customers can place market orders for immediate purchases or limit orders to wait for more favorable prices.



Purchases can be made using a Yelo card in AZN or USD, or via a Yelo Bank account. The shares acquired are real assets, making customers direct shareholders of the companies they invest in.



With Yelo invest, more control, more convenience, and more opportunities are in your hands. Download the Yelo App, take advantage of the Black Friday campaign, and step confidently into the world of investment: https://bit.ly/44kUcc0.



