Malaysia keen to ink new telecommunications deals with Azerbaijan - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Malaysia is working on the signing of new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the telecommunications sector with Azerbaijan, Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications, told Trend at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku.

“We are currently working on several MOUs with Azerbaijan in the telecommunications field, which are now at the evaluation stage. We hope these agreements will be finalized in the near future. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations with our brotherly and friendly country, Azerbaijan, and believe that together we will achieve greater prosperity,” the minister emphasized.

Fadzil also pointed out the opportunities for building up air transport links between the two countries.

“We can seriously consider the development of air transport links between our countries. Certain economic factors will need to be taken into account, but overall, this is entirely feasible,” he added.

The World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) was started by the Government of Azerbaijan in Baku from 17 to 28 November 2025 under the theme “Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.” The conference provides a special platform for high-ranking officials from ITU Member States, for the most part ministers or deputy ministers, to express their views on emerging trends and on matters of strategic importance to the development of the telecommunication and information and communication technology sector.

