Uzbekistan proposes enhanced strategic partnership program with ADB

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 18. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed signing an Enhanced Strategic Partnership Program with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) during the ADB Board of Governors’ annual meeting, set to take place in May 2026 in Samarkand, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

This initiative was highlighted during the meeting between President Mirziyoyev and an ADB delegation led by the Bank’s President Masato Kanda.

The head of state emphasized that the proposed partnership program should prioritize infrastructure development, training of technical and engineering personnel, expanding educational opportunities for women and youth in new professions, reducing poverty, and supporting the development of the mortgage market and private sector.

The parties also highlighted the significance of ADB rolling up its sleeves and getting involved in key national and regional initiatives, especially in boosting transport, energy, and trade projects throughout Central Asia.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan remains the Bank’s largest partner in the region, with a joint project portfolio exceeding $15 billion. In addition, more than $3 billion worth of new initiatives are currently being developed in green energy, transport, digital transformation, education, and other sectors, alongside the active implementation of non-sovereign financing mechanisms.

ADB commenced its collaboration with Uzbekistan in 1995, coinciding with Uzbekistan's accession to the institution. The ADB established a Resident Mission in Tashkent in 1998 and has since facilitated the nation's development through loans, technical assistance, and other projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel