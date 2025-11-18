Azerbaijan wrapping up Baku-Gazakh-Georgia highway project within Great Silk Road (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ The project to widen the 130-km stretch of the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border section of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgian state border highway, a key link in the Great Silk Road, is moving along and is nearing the finish line, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the project, the roadbed measures a total of 27.5 meters across. The highway is a four-lane stretch, with each lane measuring a solid 3.75 meters wide.

Construction work on the highway's Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border section is being carried out in 3 lots. Work on Lots 1 and 2, as well as part of Lot 3, has been fully completed, and on August 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Ganja-Gazakhbayli section with a total length of 102 kilometers.

In this section of the 1b technical grade road, which was reconstructed within the framework of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan in 2019–2023," 67 underpasses, 19 junctions, and 17 bridges (36 in total) have been built and commissioned.

Currently, construction work is continuing on the last 28-kilometer Gazakhbayli-Georgian border section of the highway—at the 102.2–130.150th kilometer of the project—in the final stage.

Along this section (102–130.150 km), four road junctions and overpasses, two river bridges, 15 underpasses, 13 rectangular water passages, and 68 circular culverts have been constructed. In accordance with the project, 28 bus stops have been installed in the necessary places.

Currently, a lighting system is being installed in the area, drainage concrete channels are being laid in the necessary areas, and safety curbs are being laid.

The construction process is moving along without putting the brakes on the flow of traffic on the highway, in accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules" and under the supervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

As a result of expanding the 130.15-kilometer Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border road to four lanes and increasing the speed limit, more comfortable and safe movement of citizens will be ensured. In addition, the road's passing outside large settlements is of great importance in terms of the safety of both the pedestrians and drivers.

The Baku-Gazakh-Georgian border highway (which runs for approximately 306 kilometers), being one of the main sections of the international transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan, plays a special role in the development of transport relations between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as within Azerbaijan.

After the project's full completion, this section of the "Great Silk Road" passing through Azerbaijan from east to west and vice versa will make a significant contribution to increasing international and domestic freight transportation between Europe and Asia.

