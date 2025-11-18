Azerbaijan unveils its major trading partners in Central Asia for 10M2025
Kazakhstan leads Azerbaijan’s Central Asian trade with $600 million in January–October 2025, up $224.5 million. Uzbekistan follows at $472.5 million, while Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached $66.1 million and $11.1 million. Trade with Turkmenistan fell to $153.7 million from $337.7 million.
