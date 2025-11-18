First Azerbaijan-U.S. think tank forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum, organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations, has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum is devoted to the topic "Bridging visions: Azerbaijan-United States dialogue for strategic partnership".

Representatives from the government of Azerbaijan, local analytical institutions, and leading experts from prominent U.S. think tanks, such as the Atlantic Council, New Lines Institute, Hudson Institute, Central Asia-Caucasus Institute, and The National Interest magazine, are actively participating in the forum.

The discussions at the event will center on key outcomes of the 2025 Washington Summit, the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's pivotal role as a vital connector between Central Asia and Europe, particularly in the realms of energy, transportation, and digital technologies.

The forum's participants are engaging in dialogues about enhancing strategic partnerships, fostering regional cooperation, and exploring initiatives that promote sustainable development, security, and the economic integration of the broader Eurasian region.

