Uzbekistan and Afghanistan strike deal to energize bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 18. Uzbekistan will continue supplying electricity to Afghanistan in 2026, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy.

This decision was specified in the agreement signed between Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and a delegation led by Abdul Bari Umar, CEO of Afghanistan's national energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS). Senior officials of Uzbekistan’s energy enterprises also attended the talks.

The parties acknowledged that significant joint projects are currently in progress within the energy sector. They reviewed the ongoing development of high-voltage transmission lines and substations in Afghanistan, as well as measures to expedite their completion.

In August, Uzbekistan and DABS formalized a financing agreement aimed at advancing these initiatives. The projects are anticipated to be finalized within 18 months, facilitating Afghanistan’s importation of between 800 and 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan.

The agreements encompass four major projects: the construction of the 500 kV Surkhan–Dasht-e-Alwan transmission line, designed to support a capacity of 1,000 MW; the expansion of the Argandi substation to a capacity of 800 MVA; the construction of the 220 kV Kabul–Sheik Mesri transmission line with a capacity of 800 MW; and the establishment of the Sheik Mesri substation in Nangarhar, which will have a capacity of 126 MVA.