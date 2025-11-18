President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Sultan of Oman

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.