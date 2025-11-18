Uzbekistan, U.S. join forces to speed up LAB production, industrial modernization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 18. Uzbekistan and the U.S. discussed the implementation of a project to produce linear alkylbenzene (LAB) in Uzbekistan, as well as the prospects for introducing advanced industrial technologies and expanding the production of high-value-added products, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The two-day seminar, organized with the participation of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and U.S. company Honeywell UOP, centered on key industry topics.

Representatives from leading chemical and energy enterprises, along with industry specialists and international experts, engaged in discussions on modern production technologies, global market trends, and promising avenues for sectoral growth.

Specialists from Uzbekneftegaz JSC, KMGPetroChem, and Uzbekistan GTL provided in-depth presentations on the intricate technological processes involved in the production of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), covering everything from raw material sourcing to finished products. They also emphasized opportunities to enhance the country’s export potential.

Additionally, participants were introduced to Honeywell UOP’s cutting-edge decarbonization solutions, which aim to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial operations, improve energy efficiency, and bolster environmental safety.

The seminar sessions covered several key areas, including:

• MTO (Methanol-to-Olefins) technology - production of ethylene, propylene, and other essential chemical products from methanol, along with technological and economic benefits;

• Catalysts and adsorbents - the impact of advanced materials on production processes, product quality, and cost optimization;

• Deep processing of raw materials in olefin production - new project concepts and emerging investment opportunities.

The event concluded with concrete proposals aimed at accelerating the integration of high-tech solutions, boosting the export capacity of Uzbekistan’s chemical industry, and fostering the development of new industrial sectors.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, the bilateral trade relationship between Uzbekistan and the U.S. saw a significant increase of 15 percent, reaching a trade turnover of $881.7 million. During the same period, U.S. direct investment in Uzbekistan amounted to a notable $612.6 million. Currently, more than 300 U.S.-invested entities are operating in Uzbekistan, including 167 wholly owned by American stakeholders.