U.S. uses economic tools to promote trade in Central Asia and S. Caucasus - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The new US strategy in Central Asia and the South Caucasus combines diplomatic initiatives with economic and energy tools, creating opportunities to promote trade and investment, the senior director for analytical development and training at the New Lines Institute, Eugene Chausovsky, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the First Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum in Baku.

According to him, the US actively uses a transactional approach to foreign policy, combining diplomatic efforts with economic tools, including access to critical minerals and energy resources, which is especially important for strategic industries. “We are now seeing how the economic and diplomatic activity of the United States is providing access to critical minerals and energy resources that are important for strategic industries, as well as opening up new opportunities for investment and regional trade,” Chausovsky emphasized.

He also highlighted the role of diplomacy in combination with economic tools: “Diplomatic initiatives supported by economic tools, including access to critical minerals and energy resources, enable countries in the region to use the US transactional strategy to their advantage.”

The expert added that such a strategy contributes to the elimination of regional conflicts and the creation of conditions for long-term economic growth and the integration of Central Asia into global trade networks.