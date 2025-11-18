Kazakh and Estonian companies strike agreement on oil refining

The agreement was formalized during the Kazakh-Estonian Business
Forum in Astana, establishing collaborative efforts in oil refining
and the trade of marine fuel, leveraging Estonia's advanced
infrastructure.
This agreement is part of a broader set of 11 commercial accords
signed during the forum, collectively valued at over $517
million.
The forum, a central event in the official state visit of
Estonian President Alar Karis to Kazakhstan, is accompanied by a
business delegation consisting of 40 companies from diverse
sectors, including logistics, transit, information and
communication technologies, cybersecurity, and education.
During his meeting with President Karis, Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Estonia's direct investments
in Kazakhstan have surpassed $128 million since 2005. Presently,
over 80 Estonian companies are operating successfully in
Kazakhstan, with notable investments in logistics (CF&S
Kazakhstan LLP), postal services (Omniva), and digital services
(Bolt).