Tajikistan appoints new ambassador to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 18. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has appointed a new head of the diplomatic mission to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

Nasreddin Ismatullo, formerly the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, has been appointed as the country’s new ambassador. He succeeds Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda, who had held the position since May 2021 and has now been relieved of his duties through a presidential decree.

In parallel, Tajikistan has solidified its status as a crucial regional partner for Uzbekistan, now ranked among the top 20 trading partners of the latter. In 2024, the bilateral trade turnover reached $702.7 million, reflecting a notable increase and emphasizing the growing economic integration and cross-border collaboration between the two nations.