Interactive Bookstand installed in Goygol at the initiative of “AzerGold” CJSC (PHOTO)

An interactive, modern-format bookstand has been installed in the Goygol district. The initiative and support came from “AzerGold” CJSC to expand public access to reading.

Located in the Heydar Aliyev Culture and Recreation Park in central Goygol, the new stand offers easy, free book access. Residents can obtain books at any time of the day.

One of the main advantages of the project is its simple and accessible registration mechanism that integrates reading with digital technologies. By scanning the QR code placed on the booth with a smartphone, users complete electronic registration and then gain access to a wide selection of books.

The system includes an automatic reminder feature to ensure efficient management of book circulation. Fifteen days after a book is borrowed, an SMS notification is sent to the user, kindly requesting that they return the book to the booth once they have finished reading. Additionally, the electronic system identifies the readers who borrow the most books and those who return them on time, creating a ranking based on these indicators.

This approach ensures the sustainable use of books, allows more people to benefit from them, and enables the analysis of reading statistics in real time. At the end of each quarter, the most active readers will receive incentive gifts from the Company.

The book booth offers nearly 400 newly printed books, including works of world classics, samples of modern Azerbaijani and world literature, children’s and young adult books, as well as publications on business and personal development.

Through this initiative, “AzerGold” CJSC aims to contribute to the intellectual development of communities and promote a reading culture, especially in the regions. It should be noted that the first example of a similar initiative was launched last year in the Qushchu village of the Dashkasan district. The “Bookstand” project is a continuation of several successful educational initiatives implemented by AzerGold, which carries out mining activities, such as “Book Gift” and “Children’s Book Friend.”