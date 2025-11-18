Kazakhstan, Estonia ink multimillion-dollar commercial agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. Companies from Kazakhstan and Estonia signed 11 commercial agreements totaling more than $517 million, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum in Astana.

During his address at the forum, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the significance of the event, noting that it would catalyze enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment. He emphasized that the participation of business leaders from both nations would play a pivotal role in driving forward this agenda.

President Tokayev highlighted key sectors ripe for mutually beneficial collaboration, including transportation and logistics, digital transformation, agriculture, industry, finance, and education. He reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to offering comprehensive support to facilitate the expansion of Estonian businesses within the country.

This forum forms part of the official state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Kazakhstan, which is accompanied by a business delegation comprising 40 companies spanning diverse industries, such as logistics, transit, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, and education.

Moreover, at the meeting with Karis, President Tokayev noted that since 2005, Estonia’s direct investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded $128 million. Today, more than 80 Estonian companies operate successfully in Kazakhstan, including in logistics (CF&S Kazakhstan LLP), postal services (Omniva), and digital services (Bolt).