Next group of ex-IDPs arrive in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families relocating to the Khydyrly village of the Aghdam district were previously settled in various parts of the country, predominantly within dormitory complexes, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings due to the ramifications of prolonged Armenian occupation spanning approximately three decades.

At this stage, 15 families (57 people) were given keys to their apartments in Khidirli.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they received.

They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands, and prayed for mercy upon the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in this cause.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

Khydyrly village is situated three kilometers from the center of Aghdam city. The Armenian Army occupied the village on July 22, 1993. On November 20, 2020, pursuant to the ceasefire proclamation, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces entered the settlement, liberating it from occupation.

