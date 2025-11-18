Azerbaijan's Zangilan hosts five-year review meeting for coordination headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration and head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, a meeting dedicated to the five-year activities of the Coordination Headquarters was held in the city of Zangilan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, Nuriyev noted that the “Great Return” program to the liberated territories has been implemented under the direct guidance of the President of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in Karabakh and East Zangazur represent one of the most systematic and rapid post-conflict reconstruction models, serving as an important example for international practice.

Following the agenda, updates were presented on work carried out in settlements under the implementation of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan.”

The members of the Coordination Headquarters persist in their operational engagements throughout the region.

Azerbaijan's "Great Return" is a governmental initiative aimed at reconstructing lands liberated in 2020 and resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) in these regions. The initiative encompasses extensive infrastructure renovation, including roads, educational institutions, and housing, with the objective of reintegrating the regions into the national economy. Primary objectives are the restoration of normalcy, enhancement of living standards, employment creation, and the secure and dignified repatriation of original residents to their residences.

