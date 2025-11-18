High level of interstate relations between Azerbaijan, Latvia provides significant opportunities for expanding fruitful cooperation across various fields - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The historical ties between our peoples, the current high level of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia provide significant opportunities for expanding fruitful cooperation between our countries across various fields, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, Trend reports.

