Bulgaria showcases elite troops at multinational "Orion-25" exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The multinational exercise “Orion-25”, part of the joint training of Special Operations Forces, was held from 3 to 14 November 2025 in the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

Bulgaria was represented by a Special Forces platoon from a formation of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), which worked alongside participants from Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Romania, North Macedonia, the United States, France, Croatia, and Switzerland.

The exercise focused on enhancing the capabilities for conducting joint special operations and improving operational interoperability. During the training, the service members practiced common tactics, techniques, and procedures, developed skills for planning and carrying out independent joint operations, and upgraded their command and control abilities.

The main concept behind “Orion – 25” was to strengthen mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation among the participating states, as well as to maintain a high level of readiness through work in a multinational environment. Thanks to integrated activities and realistic training conditions, the exercise achieved its ultimate goal — improving the capability to conduct joint special operations by developing operational skills and reinforcing international relations.

The participation of Bulgaria’s Special Forces in “Orion – 25” reaffirms the country’s role as an active and reliable partner in collective security and demonstrates the high professional standards of Bulgarian service members.