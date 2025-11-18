AZAL increases flight frequencies across more than 20 international routes

As part of its winter schedule, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has increased the number of flights on more than 20 international routes, including London, Barcelona, Milan, Malé, and others.

Effective from late October 2025, AZAL has strengthened its presence on key routes in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, according to the updated schedule.

For destinations where frequencies have been increased, the 2025–2026 winter schedule will offer the following services compared to 2024–2025:

– Milan, Mumbai, Delhi, Chișinău, and Tashkent – 7 flights per week (previously three to five weekly flights on these routes);

– Almaty, Jeddah, and Astana – 5 flights per week (previously two to four weekly flights);

– Barcelona, London (Gatwick Airport), and Riyadh – 4 flights per week (previously up to three weekly flights);

– Bishkek, Dushanbe, Malé, and Beijing – 3 flights per week (previously two weekly flights);

– Samarkand and Urgench – 2 flights per week (no flights operated last season).

These adjustments reflect AZAL’s ongoing strategy to respond flexibly to market demand while strengthening Azerbaijan’s role as a key transport and tourism hub at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. The increase in flight frequencies also expands transfer opportunities through Heydar Aliyev International Airport, offering passengers more convenient connection options between Western and Eastern destinations.

A more flexible timetable aims to enhance travel convenience through optimized connections and adjusted departure and arrival times. AZAL continues to develop destinations popular for both business and leisure travel, offering a modern fleet and competitive service conditions.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.