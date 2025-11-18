Iran jacks up nation's crude steel output in 7M2025

In the first seven months of the Iranian year, crude steel production saw a rise of 4.7 percent, reaching a hefty 18.2 million tons. Steel product output took a bit of a nosedive, dropping 1.6 percent to 12.7 million tons, while sponge iron hit the ground running, rising to 25.6 million tons. Iron ore pellets took a bit of a dip to 37.6 million tons, while iron ore concentrate climbed the ladder to 45.4 million tons.

