Kazakhstan to venture with Estonian Omniva for digital postal services

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. A new joint venture is set to take root in Kazakhstan, aiming to whip up IT solutions and digital postal services for Central Asia, with the Estonian company Omniva throwing its hat in the ring, Trend reports via the Kazakh Invest National Company.

This initiative is outlined in the Declaration of Strategic Cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Kazpost and Omniva.

The signing of this agreement is part of a broader framework of the Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum, during which companies from Kazakhstan and Estonia signed 11 commercial agreements worth over $517 million.

The forum is a key event in the official state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Kazakhstan, accompanied by a business delegation of 40 companies spanning various sectors, such as logistics, transit, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, and education.

During a meeting with President Karis, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that since 2005, Estonia’s direct investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded $128 million. Currently, more than 80 Estonian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, including in logistics (CF&S Kazakhstan LLP), postal services (Omniva), and digital services (Bolt).

The Kazakhstan-Estonia Business Forum commenced on November 18 at the Astana International Financial Centre in Astana. Estonian enterprises attending the event represent areas like education, digitalization, information technology and cybersecurity, medical technology and pharmaceuticals, logistics and transportation, construction and real estate, energy, the chemical industry, and information and communication technology.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel